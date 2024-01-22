Liberty One Investment Management LLC Sells 96 Shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Liberty One Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,581 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 96 shares during the quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 8,400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 47.8% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 368 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 59.1% in the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 350 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 43.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 403 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. 93.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RGA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $167.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $164.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $171.00 to $189.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Reinsurance Group of America presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $171.70.

Reinsurance Group of America stock traded up $1.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $169.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,775. The company has a market capitalization of $11.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $163.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.76. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $120.99 and a 12-month high of $170.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $5.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.28 by $1.29. The company had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 5.29%. Sell-side analysts predict that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 19.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 13th. Reinsurance Group of America’s payout ratio is 24.15%.

In other news, EVP Ronald Herrmann bought 440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $166.78 per share, with a total value of $73,383.20. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,383.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

