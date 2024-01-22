Liberty One Investment Management LLC Sells 70,420 Shares of NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:NWE)

Liberty One Investment Management LLC lessened its position in NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:NWE – Free Report) by 33.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 137,332 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,420 shares during the quarter. NorthWestern Energy Group accounts for approximately 1.0% of Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Liberty One Investment Management LLC owned about 0.22% of NorthWestern Energy Group worth $6,600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carson Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $300,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in NorthWestern Energy Group by 47.2% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY purchased a new position in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group by 27.7% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group by 105.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

NorthWestern Energy Group Trading Up 0.2 %

NWE stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $47.51. The company had a trading volume of 293,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 414,654. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.42. NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.97 and a 52 week high of $61.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.78 and a 200 day moving average of $51.30. The company has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.94, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.46.

NorthWestern Energy Group Dividend Announcement

NorthWestern Energy Group ( NYSE:NWE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $321.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $466.35 million. NorthWestern Energy Group had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 11.91%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. NorthWestern Energy Group’s payout ratio is 85.05%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on NWE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of NorthWestern Energy Group from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded NorthWestern Energy Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of NorthWestern Energy Group in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of NorthWestern Energy Group from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on NorthWestern Energy Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NorthWestern Energy Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.38.

NorthWestern Energy Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and various industrial customers. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

