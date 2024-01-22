Liberty One Investment Management LLC Purchases 12,302 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Liberty One Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 288,461 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,302 shares during the quarter. Sysco makes up about 2.8% of Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $19,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SYY. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Sysco by 74.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Sysco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Sysco in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Sysco in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Sysco during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on SYY shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sysco in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Sysco from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Sysco in a report on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Stephens dropped their target price on Sysco from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Sysco from $86.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sysco has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.89.

Shares of NYSE SYY traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $75.63. 1,556,263 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,809,461. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $73.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.15. Sysco Co. has a 52 week low of $62.24 and a 52 week high of $82.38.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. Sysco had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 117.17%. The business had revenue of $19.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Sysco’s payout ratio is presently 56.34%.

In related news, Director Sheila Talton sold 2,200 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.76, for a total value of $157,872.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $917,236.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

