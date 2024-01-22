Liberty One Investment Management LLC Purchases 1,189 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Liberty One Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,339 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $3,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TJX. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in TJX Companies in the second quarter worth $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in TJX Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. 89.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.06, for a total transaction of $1,514,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 576,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,307,911.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

TJX traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $94.96. The stock had a trading volume of 1,785,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,458,482. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.88. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.92 and a 1-year high of $95.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 62.67% and a net margin of 7.85%. The firm had revenue of $13.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.3325 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 37.68%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. UBS Group upped their price objective on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on TJX Companies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Evercore ISI began coverage on TJX Companies in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.75.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

