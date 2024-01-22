Liberty One Investment Management LLC Lowers Position in Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY)

Liberty One Investment Management LLC lessened its position in Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY – Free Report) by 4.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 60,953 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,713 shares during the quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Fastly were worth $1,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fastly in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new position in Fastly during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,327,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Fastly during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Fastly during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Fastly by 42.1% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 19,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 5,633 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Fastly alerts:

Fastly Stock Performance

NYSE FSLY traded up $1.40 on Monday, hitting $20.16. 4,237,019 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,568,816. The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.54 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.20. Fastly, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.54 and a 52-week high of $24.31.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Fastly ( NYSE:FSLY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.04. Fastly had a negative return on equity of 16.89% and a negative net margin of 32.07%. The business had revenue of $127.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.21 million. Equities analysts expect that Fastly, Inc. will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on FSLY shares. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Fastly in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Citigroup raised Fastly from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Fastly from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.25.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Fastly

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Todd Nightingale sold 233,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.24, for a total value of $3,788,304.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,422,056 shares in the company, valued at $23,094,189.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Todd Nightingale sold 233,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.24, for a total value of $3,788,304.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,422,056 shares in the company, valued at $23,094,189.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Artur Bergman sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total value of $263,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,105,924 shares in the company, valued at $91,833,096.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 665,571 shares of company stock worth $11,165,297 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Fastly Profile

(Free Report)

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fastly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.