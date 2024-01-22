Liberty One Investment Management LLC Has $7.51 Million Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Liberty One Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 29.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 100,202 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 40,863 shares during the quarter. Gilead Sciences makes up 1.1% of Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $7,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Union Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the second quarter worth $29,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Gilead Sciences in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.33% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Stock Down 9.7 %

Shares of GILD traded down $8.47 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $78.82. The stock had a trading volume of 12,844,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,171,293. The firm has a market cap of $98.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.17. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.87 and a twelve month high of $87.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.38. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 39.30% and a net margin of 21.45%. The business had revenue of $7.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. Gilead Sciences’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.38%.

Insider Transactions at Gilead Sciences

In related news, insider Johanna Mercier sold 8,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.23, for a total transaction of $702,465.66. Following the sale, the insider now owns 82,729 shares in the company, valued at $7,050,992.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Johanna Mercier sold 8,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.23, for a total transaction of $702,465.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 82,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,050,992.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.78, for a total transaction of $428,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,709,586.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GILD has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $78.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.87.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

