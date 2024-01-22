Liberty One Investment Management LLC Has $2.56 Million Stock Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Liberty One Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 6.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,073 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 962 shares during the quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $2,556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the first quarter valued at $56,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 996,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $182,908,000 after acquiring an additional 243,907 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,023 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. Wsfs Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter valued at about $337,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at about $315,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.37% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Ronald Kirk sold 12,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total value of $1,789,627.49. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,984,319.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN traded up $0.50 during trading on Monday, hitting $174.15. 3,336,441 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,680,395. The company has a market capitalization of $158.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.04. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $139.48 and a 1-year high of $188.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $161.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $163.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a current ratio of 5.69.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The semiconductor company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 39.21% and a return on equity of 45.23%. Sell-side analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 6.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.53%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TXN. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Texas Instruments from $157.00 to $137.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Oppenheimer downgraded Texas Instruments from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.80.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

