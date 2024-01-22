Liberty One Investment Management LLC Has $1.01 Million Stock Position in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM)

Liberty One Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Free Report) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,586 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Boston Beer were worth $1,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SAM. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Beer in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Amundi raised its position in Boston Beer by 75.6% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 302.2% during the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 16.4% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 264.2% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SAM traded up $1.97 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $359.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,072. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.90, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $346.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $350.63. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $296.27 and a twelve month high of $420.49.

Boston Beer ( NYSE:SAM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $4.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.25 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $601.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $592.88 million. Boston Beer had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 8.77%. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 8.41 EPS for the current year.

In other Boston Beer news, insider Carolyn L. O’boyle sold 102 shares of Boston Beer stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.90, for a total transaction of $36,199.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,005,786.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 306 shares of company stock worth $105,436 over the last 90 days. 23.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Boston Beer in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Boston Beer from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $280.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Boston Beer from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Boston Beer from $408.00 to $390.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Boston Beer in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $375.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Beer has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $347.54.

The Boston Beer Company, Inc engages in the production and sale of alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, flavored malt beverages, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, and Havana Lager brand names.

