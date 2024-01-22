Liberty One Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

Liberty One Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Free Report) by 10.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 136,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,630 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust were worth $2,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HR. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 122.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 946 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 158.3% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000.

Get Healthcare Realty Trust alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on HR shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Healthcare Realty Trust to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Healthcare Realty Trust from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a report on Monday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.22.

Insider Transactions at Healthcare Realty Trust

In other news, EVP Julie F. Wilson sold 4,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total transaction of $70,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 116,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,010,830.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Healthcare Realty Trust Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of HR stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $16.85. 949,811 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,355,438. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $13.86 and a fifty-two week high of $22.35. The firm has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.58 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.54.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.57). The company had revenue of $333.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.80 million. Healthcare Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 3.70% and a negative net margin of 20.24%. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Healthcare Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 13th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.36%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -172.22%.

About Healthcare Realty Trust

(Free Report)

Healthcare Realty (NYSE: HR) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates medical outpatient buildings primarily located around market-leading hospital campuses. The Company selectively grows its portfolio through property acquisition and development. As the first and largest REIT to specialize in medical outpatient buildings, Healthcare Realty's portfolio includes more than 700 properties totaling over 40 million square feet concentrated in 15 growth markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.