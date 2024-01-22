Liberty One Investment Management LLC Grows Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Liberty One Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $2,629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DE. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in Deere & Company by 98,818.3% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 15,922,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,451,792,000 after purchasing an additional 15,906,784 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 104,373.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,219,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,380,557,000 after buying an additional 3,216,801 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth about $1,326,177,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 193.0% during the 2nd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 936,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $379,493,000 after acquiring an additional 616,893 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Deere & Company by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,576,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,962,085,000 after acquiring an additional 554,133 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Deere & Company stock traded up $2.11 during trading on Monday, hitting $384.83. 622,418 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,186,515. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $345.55 and a fifty-two week high of $450.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $381.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $394.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.06.

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 22nd. The industrial products company reported $8.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.46 by $0.80. The company had revenue of $13.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.64 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 45.91% and a net margin of 16.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.44 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 28.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.96%.

DE has been the topic of several research reports. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $438.00 to $396.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Deere & Company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Melius cut shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on Deere & Company from $455.00 to $422.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $439.69.

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

