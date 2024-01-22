Liberty One Investment Management LLC Cuts Stake in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Liberty One Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,404 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 272 shares during the quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TWLO. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Twilio by 25.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,121,939 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,162,627,000 after purchasing an additional 2,678,049 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Twilio by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,519,294 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $767,531,000 after acquiring an additional 256,578 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Twilio by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 7,132,012 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $417,437,000 after acquiring an additional 93,828 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Twilio by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,135,620 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $359,118,000 after acquiring an additional 111,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Twilio by 15.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,157,820 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $264,521,000 after purchasing an additional 555,305 shares in the last quarter. 80.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Twilio Inc sold 5,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.57, for a total transaction of $2,850,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,000,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,850,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Twilio Inc sold 5,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.57, for a total value of $2,850,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,850,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Khozema Shipchandler sold 10,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.18, for a total value of $759,333.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 207,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,984,495.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,020,880 shares of company stock worth $4,342,944 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TWLO traded up $0.53 during trading on Monday, reaching $73.89. 1,267,196 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,507,532. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 6.53 and a quick ratio of 6.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.38 billion, a PE ratio of -15.38 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.43. Twilio Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.02 and a 12-month high of $79.70.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29). Twilio had a negative return on equity of 3.06% and a negative net margin of 21.44%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $985.03 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc. will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TWLO shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Twilio in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Twilio from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Twilio from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Piper Sandler upgraded Twilio from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Twilio from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.55.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and communications solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and email interactions into their customer-facing applications.

