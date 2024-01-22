Liberty One Investment Management LLC Buys 5,451 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Liberty One Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 168,301 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,451 shares during the period. Clorox makes up 3.2% of Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Liberty One Investment Management LLC owned about 0.14% of Clorox worth $22,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Clorox by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Clorox by 7.2% in the second quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 987 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Clorox by 1.3% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 5,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Clorox by 1.5% in the second quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Clorox by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Clorox from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Barclays lifted their price target on Clorox from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Clorox in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Clorox from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.13.

Shares of NYSE:CLX traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $142.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 626,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,087,651. The company has a market cap of $17.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 209.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.41. The Clorox Company has a 12-month low of $114.68 and a 12-month high of $178.21. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.92, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.69. Clorox had a return on equity of 195.76% and a net margin of 1.22%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 4.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 23rd. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 705.89%.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

