Liberty One Investment Management LLC Acquires 787 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Liberty One Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,718 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 787 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $2,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hershey by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,160,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,785,458,000 after acquiring an additional 465,423 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Hershey by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,057,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,045,383,000 after purchasing an additional 216,715 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Hershey by 1.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,144,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,783,941,000 after purchasing an additional 111,357 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Hershey by 97,975.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,329,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,080,959,000 after purchasing an additional 4,324,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Hershey by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,489,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,746,000 after purchasing an additional 290,920 shares during the period. 56.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Hershey alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HSY shares. Piper Sandler lowered Hershey from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Hershey in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen lowered shares of Hershey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $235.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Hershey from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $238.95.

Hershey Trading Down 1.0 %

HSY stock traded down $1.82 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $188.64. The stock had a trading volume of 557,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,584,584. The firm has a market cap of $38.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.55, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The Hershey Company has a twelve month low of $178.82 and a twelve month high of $276.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $188.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $204.13.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.13. Hershey had a net margin of 17.11% and a return on equity of 54.74%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.17 earnings per share. Hershey’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 9.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hershey Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a $1.192 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.46%.

Insider Activity at Hershey

In related news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.07, for a total transaction of $273,105.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,316 shares in the company, valued at $5,701,704.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hershey Profile

(Free Report)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.