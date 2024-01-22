LendingClub (NYSE:LC) Shares Up 6.3%

LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC – Get Free Report) shares shot up 6.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $8.60 and last traded at $8.45. 608,275 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 1,592,033 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.95.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on LendingClub in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Compass Point lowered their price target on LendingClub from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Wedbush lowered their price target on LendingClub from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered LendingClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.94.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.42 and a 200-day moving average of $7.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $913.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.37 and a beta of 2.04.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The credit services provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. LendingClub had a return on equity of 4.13% and a net margin of 5.56%. The business had revenue of $200.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.66 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that LendingClub Co. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director John C. Morris acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.23 per share, with a total value of $52,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 183,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $960,578.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in shares of LendingClub by 526.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,884,751 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $11,497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,583,882 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of LendingClub by 173.2% in the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,241,362 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $16,160,000 after buying an additional 1,420,857 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of LendingClub by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,111,119 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $144,878,000 after buying an additional 1,381,527 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of LendingClub by 348.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,166,354 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $18,405,000 after buying an additional 905,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of LendingClub by 47.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,109,590 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $20,569,000 after buying an additional 677,070 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.57% of the company’s stock.

LendingClub Corporation, operates as a bank holding company for LendingClub Bank, National Association that provides range of financial products and services in the United States. It offers deposit products, including savings accounts, checking accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides loan products, such as consumer loans comprising unsecured personal loans, secured auto refinance loans, and patient and education finance loans; and commercial loans, including small business loans.

