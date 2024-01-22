LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.79.

LZ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of LegalZoom.com from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of LegalZoom.com from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 12th.

LegalZoom.com Price Performance

Shares of LZ opened at $10.83 on Monday. LegalZoom.com has a 1-year low of $6.89 and a 1-year high of $15.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.14 and a 200 day moving average of $11.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 216.60, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.13.

LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $167.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.09 million. LegalZoom.com had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 12.20%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that LegalZoom.com will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at LegalZoom.com

In other news, CFO Noel Bertram Watson sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.17, for a total value of $279,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 660,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,379,963.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Nicole Miller sold 21,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.74, for a total value of $231,210.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 275,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,963,864.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Noel Bertram Watson sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.17, for a total transaction of $279,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 660,695 shares in the company, valued at $7,379,963.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,146,521 shares of company stock valued at $164,194,385 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 44.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of LegalZoom.com

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LZ. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in LegalZoom.com during the second quarter worth $28,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in LegalZoom.com during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of LegalZoom.com by 117.8% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,546 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of LegalZoom.com in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of LegalZoom.com by 116.4% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 2,002 shares during the last quarter. 68.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About LegalZoom.com

LegalZoom.com, Inc operates an online platform for legal and compliance solutions in the United States. The company's platform offers products and services, including business formations, creating estate planning documents, protecting intellectual property, completing certain forms and agreements, providing access to independent attorney advice, and connecting customers with experts for tax preparation and bookkeeping services.

