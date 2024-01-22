Laurentian Lowers Plaza Retail REIT (TSE:PLZ.UN) to Hold

Plaza Retail REIT (TSE:PLZ.UN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Laurentian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They presently have a C$4.25 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of C$4.50. Laurentian’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 13.64% from the stock’s current price.
Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Plaza Retail REIT from C$4.50 to C$4.25 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 20th. CIBC dropped their target price on Plaza Retail REIT from C$4.75 to C$4.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th.
Plaza is an open-ended real estate investment trust and is a leading retail property owner and developer, focused on Ontario, Quebec and Atlantic Canada. Plaza's portfolio at December 31, 2018 includes interests in 287 properties totaling approximately 8.2 million square feet across Canada and additional lands held for development.
