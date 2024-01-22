Latitude Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Latitude Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 10.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,913 shares of the company’s stock after selling 231 shares during the quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KMB. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the second quarter valued at $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the third quarter valued at $25,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the second quarter valued at $29,000. 74.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KMB traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $122.17. 897,605 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,692,981. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1-year low of $116.32 and a 1-year high of $147.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.81, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $121.87 and a 200-day moving average of $124.60. The stock has a market cap of $41.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.39.

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.16. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 292.92%. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th were paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.77%.

In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.71, for a total value of $365,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,063,318.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.71, for a total value of $365,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,063,318.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Zackery A. Hicks sold 3,020 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.43, for a total transaction of $360,678.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on KMB shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America downgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $135.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $125.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $126.00 to $111.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.57.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

