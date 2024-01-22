Latitude Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Latitude Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,622 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Latitude Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd grew its position in McDonald’s by 103.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 413 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in McDonald’s by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 69,824 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $17,266,000 after acquiring an additional 5,007 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in McDonald’s by 4.8% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 516,408 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $127,697,000 after purchasing an additional 23,643 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the first quarter worth $1,108,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in McDonald’s by 59.7% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 9,338 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,309,000 after purchasing an additional 3,490 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on McDonald’s from $340.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. BTIG Research reduced their target price on McDonald’s from $315.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Barclays dropped their price target on McDonald’s from $345.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $317.83.

Shares of NYSE:MCD traded down $2.14 during trading on Monday, hitting $298.39. The stock had a trading volume of 1,593,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,831,062. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $245.73 and a 12-month high of $302.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $216.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $287.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $280.15.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.19. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 157.19% and a net margin of 33.31%. The company had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.56 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.68 earnings per share. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,583 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.70, for a total transaction of $1,332,278.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,379,960.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,583 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.70, for a total transaction of $1,332,278.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,379,960.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.25, for a total transaction of $1,261,968.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,908 shares in the company, valued at $2,505,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

