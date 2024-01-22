Latitude Advisors LLC Purchases 396 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Latitude Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,987 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berger Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 30.7% in the third quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 4,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares in the last quarter. Vance Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vance Wealth Inc. now owns 49,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,791,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 8.9% in the third quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 9,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 48.9% in the third quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 5,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martin & Co. Inc. TN raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 51,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,918,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of SCZ stock traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $59.98. 449,593 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,021,827. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $52.21 and a 1 year high of $62.47. The stock has a market cap of $9.82 billion, a PE ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $59.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.35.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th.

(Free Report)

