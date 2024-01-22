Latitude Advisors LLC Increases Position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Latitude Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 52,102 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF accounts for about 2.0% of Latitude Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Latitude Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $2,791,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perritt Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Family Management Corp acquired a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the second quarter valued at about $28,000.

NYSEARCA:JEPI traded up $0.16 on Monday, reaching $55.62. The stock had a trading volume of 2,443,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,621,123. The company has a market capitalization of $28.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1-year low of $51.38 and a 1-year high of $55.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $54.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.57.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

