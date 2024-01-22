Latitude Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Latitude Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 15.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,738 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,599 shares during the period. Latitude Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VEA. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 313,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,693,000 after purchasing an additional 6,288 shares in the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 18,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,000 after buying an additional 1,870 shares in the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 50.4% during the 3rd quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 113,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,950,000 after buying an additional 37,950 shares in the last quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 312,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,666,000 after buying an additional 28,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 23.5% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 22,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,000 after acquiring an additional 4,333 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:VEA traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $46.87. 8,134,827 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,284,184. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.48. The company has a market cap of $115.30 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $41.48 and a 12-month high of $48.16.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

