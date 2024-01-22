Latitude Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Latitude Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,417 shares of the company’s stock after selling 510 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Latitude Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Latitude Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VTI. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 860,164.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 694,655,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,811,125,000 after buying an additional 694,574,437 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 40.1% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,562,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,088,998,000 after buying an additional 5,313,963 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 14,380,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,054,685,000 after buying an additional 82,804 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,201,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,908,097,000 after buying an additional 178,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,210,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,334,589,000 after buying an additional 591,652 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VTI traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $240.33. The company had a trading volume of 2,853,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,661,064. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $190.18 and a 1 year high of $241.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $231.50 and a 200 day moving average of $222.94. The company has a market cap of $338.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

