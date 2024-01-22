Larson Financial Group LLC Trims Position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

Larson Financial Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 291,616 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,127 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF comprises 1.3% of Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF were worth $13,575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DFUS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 96.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 4,944 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $397,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 211,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,360,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 169.5% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 711,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,858,000 after purchasing an additional 447,274 shares during the period. Finally, G2 Capital Management LLC OH grew its position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. G2 Capital Management LLC OH now owns 1,562,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,576,000 after buying an additional 16,133 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DFUS traded up $0.24 during trading on Monday, hitting $52.64. 53,469 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 434,761. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $41.33 and a 1 year high of $52.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.76. The company has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 0.99.

About Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.