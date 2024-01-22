Larson Financial Group LLC Sells 2,433 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Larson Financial Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,433 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHA. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 92.3% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 23,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 11,144 shares during the period. Retirement Income Solutions Inc increased its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 4,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 2,299 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 604.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 7,347 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 111.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 84,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,022,000 after acquiring an additional 44,845 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 121.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 6,132 shares during the period.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSEARCA SCHA traded up $0.68 on Monday, reaching $46.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 479,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,002,669. The firm has a market cap of $15.99 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $44.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.33. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $38.05 and a 52 week high of $48.17.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

