Larson Financial Group LLC Purchases 288 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,742 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $2,605,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips in the third quarter worth $28,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in ConocoPhillips during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Halpern Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

NYSE:COP traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $107.54. The stock had a trading volume of 1,760,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,093,680. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $91.53 and a one year high of $127.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $114.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.23.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $14.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.32 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 23.30%. As a group, analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 13th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently 25.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on COP. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $153.00 to $152.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $146.00 to $140.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $153.00 to $141.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.84.

Insider Activity at ConocoPhillips

In other news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 44,000 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.64, for a total transaction of $5,044,160.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 578,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,347,670.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

