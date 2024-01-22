Larson Financial Group LLC Has $5.07 Million Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Larson Financial Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 73,562 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 275 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $5,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Truefg LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Truefg LLC now owns 10,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $756,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 7,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,573 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 6,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $74.24. The stock had a trading volume of 6,791,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,992,717. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $65.68 and a one year high of $75.66. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.52.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

