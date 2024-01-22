Larson Financial Group LLC Has $2.28 Million Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Larson Financial Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,215 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 448 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $2,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $307,000. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 14,376 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,478,000 after acquiring an additional 3,427 shares during the period. Lincoln Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 31,445 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,233,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 195.2% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 23,315 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,397,000 after acquiring an additional 15,417 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor OS LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 2,002 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices

In other news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.69, for a total transaction of $502,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $704,366.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.73, for a total transaction of $8,829,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,347,640 shares in the company, valued at $394,117,657.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.69, for a total transaction of $502,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,604 shares in the company, valued at $704,366.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on AMD shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $155.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.06.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Down 4.2 %

AMD traded down $7.34 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $166.89. The company had a trading volume of 63,682,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,084,625. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.54 and a 52 week high of $174.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $267.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,374.03, a PEG ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $135.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.20.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 5.61%. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

See Also

