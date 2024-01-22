Larson Financial Group LLC Has $2.02 Million Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Larson Financial Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,137 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 317 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $2,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SBUX. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 1st quarter valued at $2,640,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,634 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 7,152 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 1st quarter valued at $198,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 77.5% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,912 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 3,017 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SBUX. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Starbucks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $112.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Starbucks from $107.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.82.

In other news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 6,500 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.77, for a total transaction of $681,005.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,629,560.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Starbucks news, EVP Sara Kelly sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total value of $26,112.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,532 shares in the company, valued at $4,964,717.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.77, for a total transaction of $681,005.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 72,822 shares in the company, valued at $7,629,560.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,504 shares of company stock worth $784,120. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX traded down $0.46 on Monday, hitting $93.40. 2,587,986 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,836,920. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $97.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.28. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $89.21 and a one year high of $115.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.22, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.98.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The coffee company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.09. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.47% and a negative return on equity of 48.79%. The company had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.69%.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

