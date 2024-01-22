Larson Financial Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 16.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,313 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,191 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VB. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 115.7% during the 2nd quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Union Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000.

Shares of VB stock traded up $2.62 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $210.33. 383,952 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 754,539. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $174.84 and a 12 month high of $216.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $203.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $197.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.72 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

