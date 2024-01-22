Kyndryl (NYSE:KD) Reaches New 52-Week High at $21.37

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $21.37 and last traded at $21.33, with a volume of 117660 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $20.88.

KD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Kyndryl from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Susquehanna increased their target price on Kyndryl from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Evercore ISI upgraded Kyndryl from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Kyndryl from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81.

Kyndryl (NYSE:KD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.16. Kyndryl had a negative return on equity of 11.38% and a negative net margin of 6.69%. The company had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.45) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KD. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kyndryl in the third quarter worth about $963,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Kyndryl by 1.3% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 92,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of Kyndryl by 5,430.3% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 191,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,889,000 after acquiring an additional 188,267 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its position in shares of Kyndryl by 23.1% in the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 972,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,917,000 after acquiring an additional 182,661 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Kyndryl by 4.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,036,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,745,000 after acquiring an additional 78,480 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.89% of the company’s stock.

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and zCloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.

