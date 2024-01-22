Kuboo (OTCMKTS:SGTB) vs. PDD (NASDAQ:PDD) Critical Contrast

PDD (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Free Report) and Kuboo (OTCMKTS:SGTB – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

This table compares PDD and Kuboo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PDD 23.25% 34.07% 17.64% Kuboo N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

PDD has a beta of 0.78, meaning that its stock price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kuboo has a beta of 0.56, meaning that its stock price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PDD $18.93 billion 9.86 $4.57 billion $4.45 31.77 Kuboo N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares PDD and Kuboo’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

PDD has higher revenue and earnings than Kuboo.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for PDD and Kuboo, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PDD 0 0 10 0 3.00 Kuboo 0 0 0 0 N/A

PDD presently has a consensus price target of $128.04, suggesting a potential downside of 9.43%. Given PDD’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe PDD is more favorable than Kuboo.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

31.1% of PDD shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.7% of PDD shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.6% of Kuboo shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

PDD beats Kuboo on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PDD

PDD Holdings Inc., a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace. It focuses on bringing businesses and people into the digital economy. The company was formerly known as Pinduoduo Inc. and changed its name to PDD Holdings Inc. in February 2023. PDD Holdings Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

About Kuboo

Kuboo, Inc., doing business as Safe Communications, Inc., provides open and secure family communications. It operates a child safe virtual world that offers games, edutainment, controlled chat, and multiple channels online streaming in one platform. The company was founded in 2004 and is based in Scottsdale, Arizona.

