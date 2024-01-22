Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) Sets New 52-Week High at $133.60

Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $133.60 and last traded at $131.44, with a volume of 119924 shares. The stock had previously closed at $128.46.

KRYS has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Krystal Biotech from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Krystal Biotech in a research note on Monday, November 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Krystal Biotech presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.78.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.41. The stock has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of -87.92 and a beta of 0.78.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $3.89. The company had revenue of $8.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.17) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8500.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Krystal Biotech, Inc. will post -3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Suma Krishnan sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.67, for a total value of $2,641,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,574,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $166,346,348.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 17.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KRYS. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 40.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,400,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,416,000 after purchasing an additional 693,852 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Krystal Biotech by 52.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,068,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,108,000 after buying an additional 366,855 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech by 485.0% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 340,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,538,000 after buying an additional 282,583 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 4,608.6% in the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 167,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,428,000 after buying an additional 163,928 shares during the period. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech by 268.2% in the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 198,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,315,000 after acquiring an additional 144,661 shares during the last quarter. 82.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes genetic medicines for patients with rare diseases in the United States. It develops beremagene geperpavec (B-VEC) for dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa; KB105 for treating patients with deficient autosomal recessive congenital ichthyosis; KB104 for netherton syndrome; and KB407 for Cystic Fibrosis.

