Komodo Market Cap Achieves $32.99 Million (KMD)

Komodo (KMD) traded down 4.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. During the last seven days, Komodo has traded 4.6% lower against the dollar. One Komodo coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000608 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Komodo has a total market capitalization of $32.99 million and $765,065.67 worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Komodo alerts:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.17 or 0.00055575 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.50 or 0.00056411 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.82 or 0.00019598 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000580 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0706 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Komodo Profile

Komodo (CRYPTO:KMD) is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 136,870,414 coins and its circulating supply is 135,953,876 coins. Komodo’s official message board is blog.komodoplatform.com. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Komodo’s official website is komodoplatform.com.

Komodo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo (KMD) is a blockchain and cryptocurrency platform focused on security, anonymity, and interoperability. Stemming from Bitcoin’s foundation, it surpasses limitations with advanced tech. Key is “delayed proof of work” (dPoW), backing up Komodo on Bitcoin’s chain for extra security. This innovation supports independent blockchains with unique consensus mechanisms, ideal for decentralized apps and secure token sales. Founded by James Lee, Komodo’s team envisioned a privacy-focused, scalable ecosystem, leveraging Lee’s software and blockchain expertise.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Komodo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Komodo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Komodo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Komodo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.