KOK Tops 24-Hour Volume of $103,716.85 (KOK)

KOK (KOK) traded down 9.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. Over the last week, KOK has traded down 16.1% against the dollar. KOK has a market capitalization of $3.81 million and approximately $103,716.85 worth of KOK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KOK token can now be bought for $0.0076 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00005345 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.40 or 0.00018369 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.30 or 0.00023082 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,230.49 or 0.99864756 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00011678 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $87.32 or 0.00216759 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000069 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000654 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00003880 BTC.

KOK Profile

KOK is a token. It launched on September 30th, 2019. KOK’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. The official website for KOK is kok-chain.io. KOK’s official Twitter account is @kok_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling KOK

According to CryptoCompare, “KOK (KOK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. KOK has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 107,333,422.49 in circulation. The last known price of KOK is 0.00796926 USD and is down -1.58 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $88,366.97 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://kok-chain.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KOK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KOK should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KOK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

