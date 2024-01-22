Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. (NYSE:KGS) Receives $23.29 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. (NYSE:KGS – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.29.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on KGS shares. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Kodiak Gas Services from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Kodiak Gas Services from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th.

Kodiak Gas Services Stock Up 0.2 %

KGS opened at $21.68 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.97. Kodiak Gas Services has a 1 year low of $15.05 and a 1 year high of $21.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.30.

Kodiak Gas Services (NYSE:KGS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $230.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.79 million. The business’s revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Kodiak Gas Services will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kodiak Gas Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 2nd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kodiak Gas Services

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KGS. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Kodiak Gas Services in the third quarter worth $32,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Kodiak Gas Services in the third quarter worth $38,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Kodiak Gas Services in the third quarter worth $53,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Kodiak Gas Services in the third quarter worth $57,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Kodiak Gas Services in the third quarter worth $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.50% of the company’s stock.

About Kodiak Gas Services

Kodiak Gas Services, Inc operates contract compression infrastructure for customers in the oil and gas industry in the United States. It operates in two segments, Compression Operations and Other Services. The Compression Operations segment operates company-owned and customer-owned compression infrastructure to enable the production, gathering, and transportation of natural gas and oil.

Featured Stories

