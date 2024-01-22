Kiwetinohk Energy (TSE:KEC) Given New C$22.00 Price Target at ATB Capital

Kiwetinohk Energy (TSE:KEC – Free Report) had its price target cut by ATB Capital from C$24.00 to C$22.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

KEC has been the subject of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$18.00 price objective on shares of Kiwetinohk Energy and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Eight Capital set a C$21.00 price objective on shares of Kiwetinohk Energy and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of Kiwetinohk Energy from C$22.50 to C$20.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Cormark decreased their price objective on shares of Kiwetinohk Energy from C$24.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Friday, November 10th.

KEC stock opened at C$11.17 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.05. The company has a market capitalization of C$488.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.27. Kiwetinohk Energy has a 12 month low of C$10.00 and a 12 month high of C$14.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$11.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$12.68.

Kiwetinohk Energy (TSE:KEC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.54 by C($0.81). The business had revenue of C$108.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$111.50 million. Kiwetinohk Energy had a return on equity of 31.23% and a net margin of 34.30%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kiwetinohk Energy will post 2.2889344 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Fareen Sunderji purchased 4,800 shares of Kiwetinohk Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$11.65 per share, with a total value of C$55,920.00. In other news, Director Steven William Sinclair purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$11.30 per share, with a total value of C$56,500.00. Also, Senior Officer Fareen Sunderji purchased 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$11.65 per share, with a total value of C$55,920.00. Insiders own 14.76% of the company’s stock.

Kiwetinohk Energy Corp., an energy transition company, engages in the development and production of natural gas in west-central Alberta. The company develops and operates renewable solar and wind power projects, and natural gas-fired power generation plants; produces hydrogen; produces and markets oil, condensate, carbon dioxide, and natural gas liquids.

