Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday.

KMI has been the subject of several other research reports. US Capital Advisors raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a hold rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Pickering Energy Partners started coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a neutral rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.50.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan Stock Performance

NYSE:KMI opened at $17.20 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.22. Kinder Morgan has a 1-year low of $15.89 and a 1-year high of $18.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.95.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 7.57%. The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.2825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.57%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.61%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $135,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,942. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Dax Sanders sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.63, for a total value of $881,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 309,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,448,886.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $135,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,219 shares in the company, valued at $57,942. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 87,500 shares of company stock worth $1,543,000 in the last ninety days. 12.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kinder Morgan

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KMI. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 102,208.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,070,520 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $742,555,000 after buying an additional 41,030,376 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1,352.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,803,132 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $665,401,000 after buying an additional 34,269,435 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter valued at $256,613,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 85,155.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 12,957,118 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $223,122,000 after buying an additional 12,941,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1,217.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 10,094,105 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $173,820,000 after buying an additional 9,327,755 shares during the last quarter. 62.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kinder Morgan

(Get Free Report)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.