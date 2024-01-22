Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Stake Reduced by Liberty One Investment Management LLC

Liberty One Investment Management LLC cut its stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 190,679 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,178 shares during the quarter. Kimberly-Clark comprises about 3.3% of Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Liberty One Investment Management LLC owned 0.06% of Kimberly-Clark worth $23,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMB. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Barrett & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 1,333.3% in the second quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. 74.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.71, for a total transaction of $365,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,169 shares in the company, valued at $3,063,318.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Zackery A. Hicks sold 3,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.43, for a total transaction of $360,678.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.71, for a total transaction of $365,130.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,063,318.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Kimberly-Clark stock traded down $0.71 on Monday, hitting $122.06. 938,953 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,695,508. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $121.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.81. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12-month low of $116.32 and a 12-month high of $147.87. The company has a market cap of $41.25 billion, a PE ratio of 23.61, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.39.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.16 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 292.92%. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th were issued a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.77%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $147.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $126.00 to $111.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.57.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

