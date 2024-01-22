KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) PT Raised to $15.00

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, KeyCorp presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $14.56.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on KEY

KeyCorp Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KEY opened at $13.94 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.82. KeyCorp has a one year low of $8.53 and a one year high of $20.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.66, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.30.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. KeyCorp had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

KeyCorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be issued a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.88%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 26th. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling at KeyCorp

In other KeyCorp news, CAO Douglas M. Schosser sold 14,383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.37, for a total value of $192,300.71. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $264,659.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KeyCorp

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,201,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,488,691,000 after buying an additional 1,278,193 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 4.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 93,937,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $867,980,000 after buying an additional 4,177,314 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 2.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 47,193,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $436,064,000 after buying an additional 1,194,413 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 3.2% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,342,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $348,006,000 after buying an additional 993,215 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 14.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 31,781,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $341,969,000 after buying an additional 3,992,226 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.77% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.