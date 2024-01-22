KeyCorp Boosts Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) Price Target to $37.00

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by KeyCorp from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Dropbox in a report on Friday, December 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Dropbox presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $31.00.

NASDAQ:DBX opened at $32.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.23, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.84. Dropbox has a 1-year low of $18.71 and a 1-year high of $32.18.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $633.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $627.66 million. Dropbox had a net margin of 22.50% and a negative return on equity of 101.75%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dropbox will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.41, for a total transaction of $88,230.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 453,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,345,111.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.41, for a total transaction of $88,230.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 453,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,345,111.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Bart Volkmer sold 7,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.37, for a total transaction of $207,205.35. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 267,623 shares in the company, valued at $7,860,087.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 13,055 shares of company stock worth $379,645. 25.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dropbox by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,245,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,050,000 after purchasing an additional 257,648 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in shares of Dropbox by 1,287.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 2,725,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,206,000 after purchasing an additional 2,528,754 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Dropbox in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its position in shares of Dropbox by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 139,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,794,000 after buying an additional 38,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Dropbox in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,041,000. 70.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. It serves customers in professional services, technology, media, education, industrial, consumer and retail, and financial services industries.

