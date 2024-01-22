Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) Price Target to $106.00

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Free Report) had its price target upped by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $103.00 to $106.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has an outperform rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on WTFC. Citigroup initiated coverage on Wintrust Financial in a report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $101.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Wintrust Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James cut their price target on Wintrust Financial from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Wintrust Financial from $100.00 to $94.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Wintrust Financial in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wintrust Financial currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $100.08.

Get Wintrust Financial alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on WTFC

Wintrust Financial Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of Wintrust Financial stock opened at $98.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Wintrust Financial has a 12 month low of $57.48 and a 12 month high of $98.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.26. The stock has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 1.21.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by ($0.55). The company had revenue of $570.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $578.89 million. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 18.71%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.23 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Wintrust Financial will post 9.71 EPS for the current year.

Wintrust Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 8th. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.70%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wintrust Financial

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WTFC. Norges Bank bought a new position in Wintrust Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,595,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Wintrust Financial by 148.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 883,347 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $74,661,000 after acquiring an additional 528,449 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Wintrust Financial by 11.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,651,381 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $351,179,000 after acquiring an additional 480,942 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Wintrust Financial by 136.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 664,210 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,237,000 after acquiring an additional 382,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $24,689,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.00% of the company’s stock.

About Wintrust Financial

(Get Free Report)

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Wintrust Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wintrust Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.