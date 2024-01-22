Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Cuts Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) Price Target to $58.00

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $60.00 to $58.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on WABC. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Westamerica Bancorporation in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Westamerica Bancorporation from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Westamerica Bancorporation from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th.

Shares of WABC stock opened at $49.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.05. Westamerica Bancorporation has a one year low of $35.52 and a one year high of $57.96.

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.06. Westamerica Bancorporation had a return on equity of 24.75% and a net margin of 49.39%. The company had revenue of $83.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.84 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Westamerica Bancorporation will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 6th were given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 3rd. Westamerica Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.04%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Westamerica Bancorporation by 2.4% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 27.5% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in Westamerica Bancorporation by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 9,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Westamerica Bancorporation by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.11% of the company’s stock.

Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company for the Westamerica Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and commercial customers. The company accepts various deposit products, including retail savings and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

