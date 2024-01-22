KE (NYSE:BEKE) Shares Gap Down to $13.54

KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $13.54, but opened at $12.97. KE shares last traded at $13.38, with a volume of 1,641,977 shares trading hands.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of KE from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.38.

The company has a market capitalization of $16.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of -0.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.34 and its 200-day moving average is $15.62.

KE (NYSE:BEKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $1.02. The business had revenue of $17.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.93 billion. KE had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that KE Holdings Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BEKE. Rock Creek Group LP grew its holdings in shares of KE by 35.0% during the second quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 2,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of KE by 64.6% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of KE by 0.4% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 206,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,615,000 after buying an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of KE by 12.4% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of KE by 7.2% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 1,038 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.87% of the company’s stock.

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, Home Renovation and Furnishing, and Emerging and Other Services.

