KDDI (OTCMKTS:KDDIY) Hits New 52-Week High at $17.15

Shares of KDDI Co. (OTCMKTS:KDDIY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $17.15 and last traded at $17.02, with a volume of 264674 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $16.92.

KDDI Trading Up 0.6 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.38 billion, a PE ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 0.03.

KDDI (OTCMKTS:KDDIY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.01 billion for the quarter. KDDI had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 12.08%. Sell-side analysts predict that KDDI Co. will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

About KDDI

KDDI Corporation provides telecommunications services in Japan and internationally. It operates in two segments, Personal Services and Business Services. The Personal Services segment offers telecommunication services and other services such as finance, energy, and LX through its multi-brands au, UQ mobile, and povo.

