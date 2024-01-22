KDA Group (CVE:KDA) Hits New 52-Week High at $0.28

KDA Group Inc. (CVE:KDA – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.28 and last traded at C$0.28, with a volume of 294833 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.26.

The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.77. The firm has a market cap of C$47.09 million, a P/E ratio of -7.50 and a beta of 0.95.

KDA Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions and services to pharmacies and pharmaceutical companies in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Pharmacy Services, Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Technology. It provides pharmacy staff replacement services, professional and continued medical training services, pharmacy re-engineering services, and pharmaceutical training services.

