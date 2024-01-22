KCS Wealth Advisory Trims Stake in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

KCS Wealth Advisory reduced its position in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) by 13.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,241 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,401 shares during the period. KCS Wealth Advisory’s holdings in Edison International were worth $585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Edison International during the 4th quarter worth $222,895,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Edison International by 36.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,732,894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $401,877,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541,989 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Edison International by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,362,970 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $341,192,000 after buying an additional 1,345,379 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Edison International by 2.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,085,024 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,575,555,000 after buying an additional 946,430 shares during the period. Finally, ClearBridge Investments Ltd increased its position in shares of Edison International by 38.8% during the second quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 2,719,721 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $188,885,000 after buying an additional 759,907 shares during the period. 88.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EIX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Edison International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $74.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Edison International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Edison International from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Edison International from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Edison International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.18.

NYSE:EIX opened at $67.85 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.04. Edison International has a 52-week low of $58.82 and a 52-week high of $74.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.03 billion, a PE ratio of 21.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.08). Edison International had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. Edison International’s revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Edison International will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This is an increase from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.60%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is 97.20%.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. The company supplies electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors. It also provides decarbonization and energy solutions to commercial, institutional, and industrial customers in North America and Europe.

