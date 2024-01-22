KCS Wealth Advisory Sells 9,414 Shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (BATS:BBCA)

KCS Wealth Advisory reduced its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (BATS:BBCA – Free Report) by 43.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,414 shares during the quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF were worth $708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 598.9% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 657 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF in the fourth quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF in the third quarter worth $111,000.

Shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF stock opened at $63.15 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $61.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.32.

About JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (BBCA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap Canadian equities. BBCA was launched on Aug 7, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

