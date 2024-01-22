KCS Wealth Advisory Sells 658 Shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

KCS Wealth Advisory reduced its holdings in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,571 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 658 shares during the period. KCS Wealth Advisory’s holdings in SAP were worth $1,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SAP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of SAP by 364.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 113,250 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,567,000 after purchasing an additional 88,881 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in SAP by 6.0% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 21,703 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in SAP by 38.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,630 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in SAP by 1.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 106,983 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of SAP by 6.0% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 129,904 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,431,000 after acquiring an additional 7,407 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.99% of the company’s stock.
SAP Stock Down 0.2 %
Shares of SAP stock opened at $163.08 on Monday. SAP SE has a 1 year low of $112.25 and a 1 year high of $163.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $154.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $142.16. The company has a market capitalization of $192.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55.
Analyst Ratings Changes
View Our Latest Analysis on SAP
SAP Profile
SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise application software products worldwide. The company operates through Applications, Technology & Services; Qualtrics; Business Network; and Sustainability segments. It offers SAP S/4HANA that offers software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than SAP
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- Higher prices at the pump? Make up for it in Baker Hughes stock
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- 3 steel stocks to play the manufacturing comeback
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- Will ServiceNow continue its streak of double-digit EPS growth?
Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.