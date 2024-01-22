KCS Wealth Advisory Sells 658 Shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

KCS Wealth Advisory reduced its holdings in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,571 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 658 shares during the period. KCS Wealth Advisory’s holdings in SAP were worth $1,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SAP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of SAP by 364.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 113,250 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,567,000 after purchasing an additional 88,881 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in SAP by 6.0% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 21,703 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in SAP by 38.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,630 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in SAP by 1.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 106,983 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of SAP by 6.0% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 129,904 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,431,000 after acquiring an additional 7,407 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SAP stock opened at $163.08 on Monday. SAP SE has a 1 year low of $112.25 and a 1 year high of $163.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $154.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $142.16. The company has a market capitalization of $192.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SAP. StockNews.com began coverage on SAP in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $179.00 price objective on shares of SAP in a report on Thursday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on SAP from $168.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on SAP from $140.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded SAP from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.50.

SAP Profile

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise application software products worldwide. The company operates through Applications, Technology & Services; Qualtrics; Business Network; and Sustainability segments. It offers SAP S/4HANA that offers software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

