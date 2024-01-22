KCS Wealth Advisory Sells 57,658 Shares of Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV)

KCS Wealth Advisory trimmed its position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV – Free Report) by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 316,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 57,658 shares during the quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory’s holdings in Apartment Investment and Management were worth $2,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AIV. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Apartment Investment and Management in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Apartment Investment and Management in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Apartment Investment and Management in the 4th quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Apartment Investment and Management in the 1st quarter worth $83,000. 88.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AIV stock opened at $7.77 on Monday. Apartment Investment and Management has a 52-week low of $5.63 and a 52-week high of $8.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.38.

Apartment Investment and Management ( NYSE:AIV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.03. Apartment Investment and Management had a negative return on equity of 1.91% and a negative net margin of 120.13%. The business had revenue of $47.70 million during the quarter.

AIV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised Apartment Investment and Management from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. StockNews.com raised Apartment Investment and Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th.

Aimco is a diversified real estate company primarily focused on value add and opportunistic investments, targeting the U.S. multifamily sector. Aimco's mission is to make real estate investments where outcomes are enhanced through our human capital so that substantial value is created for investors, teammates, and the communities in which we operate.

