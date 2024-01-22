KCS Wealth Advisory Sells 2,766 Shares of Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OPY)

KCS Wealth Advisory lowered its position in Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OPY – Free Report) by 8.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 31,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,766 shares during the quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory’s holdings in Oppenheimer were worth $1,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of OPY. RBF Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Oppenheimer in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,706,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Oppenheimer by 100.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 73,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,945,000 after purchasing an additional 36,700 shares during the last quarter. EA Series Trust bought a new position in Oppenheimer in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,157,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Oppenheimer by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 167,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,080,000 after purchasing an additional 28,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Oppenheimer in the 1st quarter worth approximately $954,000. Institutional investors own 36.48% of the company’s stock.

Oppenheimer Price Performance

Shares of NYSE OPY opened at $39.14 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $406.27 million, a PE ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.82 and a 1-year high of $49.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.73.

Oppenheimer Announces Dividend

Oppenheimer ( NYSE:OPY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter. Oppenheimer had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 5.25%. The firm had revenue of $312.67 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. Oppenheimer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.39%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Oppenheimer from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Oppenheimer from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th.

About Oppenheimer

(Free Report)

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a middle-market investment bank and full-service broker-dealer in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. The company offers brokerage services covering corporate equity and debt securities, money market instruments, exchange-traded options and futures contracts, municipal bonds, mutual funds, exchange-traded funds, and unit investment trusts; financial and wealth planning services; and margin lending services.

Featured Articles

